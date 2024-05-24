Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 2,169 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.67 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

