Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.80 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on Frontier Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Desjardins set a C$2.50 price target on Frontier Lithium and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Lithium presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.29.

Frontier Lithium Stock Down 3.6 %

FL stock opened at C$0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$184.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.38. Frontier Lithium has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.77.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

