Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 256.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,183,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,711,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.28.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $257.97 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $269.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.55. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

