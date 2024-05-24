Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.87.

Enerplus Price Performance

ERF opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Enerplus had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 356.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Enerplus by 311.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

