Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Specifically, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 248,219 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $5,887,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 903,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,431,660.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 248,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $5,887,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 903,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,431,660.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $40,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,895,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 934,841 shares of company stock valued at $23,103,069. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DYN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). As a group, equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

