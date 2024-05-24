Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $666,000 Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,116,000 after acquiring an additional 730,454 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,048,000 after purchasing an additional 487,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,925,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $16,894,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $235.59 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.03 and a twelve month high of $276.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.36 and its 200-day moving average is $227.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

