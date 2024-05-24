Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $143.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.86.

DY stock opened at $177.23 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $78.42 and a 1-year high of $177.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.72 and its 200-day moving average is $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

