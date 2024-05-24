DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $78.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

