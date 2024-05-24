Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Destination XL Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of DXLG stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $137.14 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 81.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 46.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Destination XL Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
