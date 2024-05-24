Dave Girouard Sells 2,997 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,783.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,046.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Upstart Stock Down 4.8 %

UPST opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $72.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 14.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $520,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 136.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 1,486.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 111,283 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

