Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 134,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,105,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.
Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.
Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($14.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.
Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher. The company also offers Gameface AI, a performance analytics application for sports. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, and learn activities in sports.
