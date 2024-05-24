CIBC Raises Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$53.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIF. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cormark raised Altus Group from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$53.56.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$47.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$35.29 and a 12-month high of C$54.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.49.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$199.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$198.85 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 2.06%. Research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.0016598 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.77%.

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total value of C$574,750.08. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

