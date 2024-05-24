Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT Raised to $112.00 at Bank of America

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAMT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities cut shares of Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

CAMT stock opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,363,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Camtek by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 55,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 44,148 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

