CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CalAmp Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $50.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Institutional Trading of CalAmp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the first quarter worth about $73,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 712,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 198,983 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,686,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 963,594 shares during the last quarter.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.