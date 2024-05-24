Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Receives $121.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.00.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of BG stock opened at $102.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bunge Global has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

