Brokerages Set Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Target Price at $121.50

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,663,763. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 424,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $113.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.19. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $119.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

