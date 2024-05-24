Brokerages Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) PT at $318.55

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $318.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $123,976,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,370,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 413.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after buying an additional 52,458 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 7.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,981,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 492,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,383,000 after purchasing an additional 45,977 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.9 %

Lithia Motors stock opened at $254.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.30 and a 200 day moving average of $284.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.59. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $229.71 and a 12-month high of $331.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 28.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

