BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,406 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $66.15.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

