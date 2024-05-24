BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 956 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,873,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Teradyne by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,265,000 after purchasing an additional 923,612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Teradyne by 38.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,351,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,164,000 after purchasing an additional 654,181 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,867,000 after purchasing an additional 476,763 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,677,000 after buying an additional 437,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $140.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.23. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $145.64.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,863. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

