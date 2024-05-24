BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 8,370 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,656 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $206,703,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,925,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,552 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,004,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,652.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,245 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $158,941.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 329,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $158,941.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 329,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $214,819.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,551 shares of company stock worth $2,834,671 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

