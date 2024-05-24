Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML)

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 39 ($0.50) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.29% from the stock’s current price.

SVML opened at GBX 28 ($0.36) on Wednesday. Sovereign Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 30.34 ($0.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £157.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2,600.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.39.

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

