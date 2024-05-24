Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML)

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 39 ($0.50) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.29% from the stock’s current price.
Sovereign Metals Price Performance
SVML opened at GBX 28 ($0.36) on Wednesday. Sovereign Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 30.34 ($0.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £157.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2,600.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.39.
Sovereign Metals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sovereign Metals
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.