Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,100 ($64.82) price target on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

LON:WPM opened at GBX 4,415 ($56.11) on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 3,040 ($38.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,956.15 ($62.99). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,058.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,795.17. The firm has a market cap of £20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4,696.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,212.77%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.