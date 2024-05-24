Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,600 ($33.05) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($26.37) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,271 ($28.86).

WEIR stock opened at GBX 2,134 ($27.12) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,045.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,915.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of £5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,425.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,652.50 ($21.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,210.25 ($28.09).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.80 ($0.26) per share. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $17.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,431.82%.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,036 ($25.88), for a total value of £38,052.84 ($48,364.06). Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

