Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,090 ($26.56) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital lowered Keywords Studios to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,113.33 ($26.86).

KWS stock opened at GBX 2,230 ($28.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,321.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,444.30. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of GBX 1,101 ($13.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,498 ($31.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10. The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10,619.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Don Robert bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,189 ($15.11) per share, with a total value of £55,883 ($71,025.67). 5.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

