BCGM Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 17,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 187,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after buying an additional 18,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $173.55 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $178.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.