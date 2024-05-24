Barclays Increases Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Price Target to $4.70

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $4.30 to $4.70 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. Grab has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Grab will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Grab by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,449,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 122,890 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Grab by 20.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 61,183 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group raised its stake in Grab by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 13,060,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,011,000 after acquiring an additional 396,738 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,062,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 590,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Grab by 3,078.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,582,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

