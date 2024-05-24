ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives $1,036.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,036.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $934.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $936.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $845.59. The company has a market capitalization of $368.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

(Get Free Report

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.