Arrow Exploration (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Shares Down 17.3%

Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Free Report) dropped 17.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 2,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 16,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Arrow Exploration Stock Down 17.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

