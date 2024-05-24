Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Arcos Dorados Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ARCO opened at $9.83 on Friday. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 491,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 222,295 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 537,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 169,590 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 80,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

