Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Arcos Dorados Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of ARCO opened at $9.83 on Friday. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53.
Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Arcos Dorados Company Profile
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
