Analysts Set Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Target Price at $769.53

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $769.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.6 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $808.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $768.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $764.43 and a 200-day moving average of $690.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $419.80 and a one year high of $820.60.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.