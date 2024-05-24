Analysts Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Price Target at $179.80

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,804. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $172.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.62 and a 200 day moving average of $168.72. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

