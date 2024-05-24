Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.08)-($0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of ~+10% yr/yr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.02 million. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.400 EPS.

Shares of AS opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Amer Sports has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $18.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Amer Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.79.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

