Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.08)-($0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of ~+10% yr/yr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.02 million. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.400 EPS.
Shares of AS opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Amer Sports has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $18.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99.
Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Amer Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
