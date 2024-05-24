Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $2.41 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

ATUS opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,850,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after purchasing an additional 396,275 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Altice USA by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 5,272,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 823,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,767,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Altice USA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,528,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 643,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,877,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 162,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

