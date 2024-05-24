Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.34 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 5,355 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.54.
Aker BP ASA Trading Down 4.1 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25.
Aker BP ASA Company Profile
Aker BP ASA explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It operates Alvheim, Edvard Grieg, Ivar Aasen, Valhall, Skarv and Ula fields. The company was formerly known as Det norske oljeselskap ASA and changed its name to Aker BP ASA in October 2016. Aker BP ASA was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aker BP ASA
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.