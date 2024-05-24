Agora (NASDAQ:API) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.93 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 61.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Agora updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

API stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $233.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.02. Agora has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70.

About Agora



Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

