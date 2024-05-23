The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Read Our Latest Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.