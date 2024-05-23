The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,344 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 923,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,373,000 after purchasing an additional 86,179 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 172,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 291,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

