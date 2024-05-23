Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $335.42 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.32.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

