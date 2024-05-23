Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 213 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,762,000 after acquiring an additional 987,957 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 648.1% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,987,000 after purchasing an additional 503,586 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $45,911,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PVH by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PVH by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,219,000 after purchasing an additional 138,952 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $111.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

PVH announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

