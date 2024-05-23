Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,868 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Snap by 3,121.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $26,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 493,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $1,844,207.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,292,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,386,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $26,862.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 493,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,509,829 shares of company stock worth $21,263,829 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.