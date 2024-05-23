PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Graco worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,085,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,193,000 after purchasing an additional 726,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth $152,941,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Graco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,575,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,845,000 after buying an additional 69,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,734,000 after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 8.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after acquiring an additional 79,954 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,535.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,535.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,088 shares of company stock worth $4,000,485 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG stock opened at $83.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.13. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.