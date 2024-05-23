PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,510 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $11,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 300,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $68.14 on Thursday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $44.98 and a 52-week high of $74.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.4377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

