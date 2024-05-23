PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 848 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $282.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $287.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.42.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Get Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.