PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $10.94 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,026 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Dollar General by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,150,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.7 %

DG stock opened at $141.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.07 and a 200-day moving average of $138.74.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

Get Our Latest Report on DG

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.