PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $316.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.18 and a 52 week high of $329.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $4,700,048.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,284,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,836 shares of company stock worth $115,437,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

