PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $858,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,744.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,304 shares of company stock worth $2,648,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $253.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.67 and a 1-year high of $254.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.70.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.