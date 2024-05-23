PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 7,425 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $612.00 to $434.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective (down from $585.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.45.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.9 %

ULTA stock opened at $378.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $445.34 and its 200-day moving average is $471.04.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

