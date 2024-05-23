PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 39,924 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 103.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,924 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $142.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.74 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at $22,695,605.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,324 shares of company stock worth $51,386,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

