Patrick Mccarthy Sells 12,344 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CMO Patrick Mccarthy sold 12,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $20,984.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 781,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wag! Group Stock Down 6.7 %

PET opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. Wag! Group Co. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 553.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wag! Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter valued at $225,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wag! Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PET

About Wag! Group

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.