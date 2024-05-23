Norges Bank Takes $185.29 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 916,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,292,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,857,000 after purchasing an additional 493,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,673,000 after acquiring an additional 639,521 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,264 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,096,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,302,000 after purchasing an additional 57,106 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 43.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,007,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,026,000 after purchasing an additional 307,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AVY. Truist Financial upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,212 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,269 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $229.22 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $229.98. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.08 and its 200 day moving average is $206.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.39%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

